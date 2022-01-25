A large herd of photorealistic dinosaurs will be making their way to the area as Jurassic Quest will head indoors at Wichita’s Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center March 4-6.
The family edutainment show is hitting the road again after a forced hiatus starting in March 2020. Experiences offered through Jurassic Quest include life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, photo opportunities and more. There will also be an exhibit on “Ancient Oceans.”
Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago.
For pricing and additional exhibit information, visit www.jurassicquest.com.