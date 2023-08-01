Biomed Rendering

The Wichita Biomedical Campus (shown) will be a joint venture of Wichita State, WSU Tech and KU intended to help improve health care across the entire state.

 COURTESY/WSU

On Aug. 1, the Wichita City Council officially approved a plan that will advance a project between Wichita State University and the University of Kansas to build a 471,000-square-foot health sciences center in the heart of downtown Wichita. 

Council members agreed to sell or lease two tracts of land – at 214 S. Topeka (where the Wichita Transit Center, set to move to Delano, is currently located) and a parking lot at the southeast corner of Broadway and William.

Biomed Site

With approval from the city of Wichita given Aug. 1, the Wichita Biomedical Campus is set to be located downtown at the current Wichita Transit Center site (which is set to move to Delano).
