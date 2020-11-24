Friends University Fine Arts has announced it will host the first ever Stand-Out Jazz Soloist Competition.
The competition was created for high school juniors and seniors to recognize and reward top up-and-coming jazz musicians.
The winner of the competition will receive an $80,000 total scholarship package over four years to attend Friends University. They will also be honored at the 28th annual Jazz Festival Feb. 15-20.
Top performers in each of the following categories will receive a $64,000 total scholarship package: saxophone, trumpet, trombone, bass, piano, guitar and/or drums.
Details on the competition can be found at www.friends.edu/stand-out. Questions can be directed to Robert_Brooks@friends.edu.