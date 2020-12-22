Michael Russell Jr., a 15-year resident of Rose Hill, swears his Christmas light display started modestly – with a few inflatables and lights.
Now, his home at 1610 Tanglewood Rd. is a fixture in the community around the holidays. Driving by to see his display is a veritable Rose Hill Christmas tradition.
“The goal was never to get here, but as I added more every year and it started to get noticed – the last four or five years it’s really gotten noticed – it’s kind of challenged me to make it bigger and better every year,” Russell said.
As of 2020, Russell has officially adopted the moniker of the “Griswold House,” generated by several of his fellow Rose Hill residents. While he didn’t intend for it to get as large as it has, he did admit the lights are his favorite part of Christmas.
Over the past five years, Russell’s light display has really taken off – with some videos helping it skyrocket in popularity. As such, he feels compelled to keep building on it, going out each year after Christmas to find all sorts of new inflatables and other accessories.
New in 2020 are Mickey Mouse, lighthouse, giant penguin inflatables and much more.
Russell admitted he likes to keep it old school. While some displays have synchronized, flashing lights with passers by able to tune to a local radio station for the full effect, the sheer number of inflatables doesn’t allow him to do that. Instead, he has his arsenal of inflatables with “old school” music like Dean Martin and Nat King Cole playing in the background.
While “old school” is Russell’s overt theme, the more subtle theme will be noticeable to those who know him – as skydiving features heavily in his display. There is a skydiving Santa, airplane, helicopter and hot air ballon included among the numerous inflatables. The skydiving Santa is among his favorites, though Russell noted the top honor is taken by a unique, giant inflatable snow globe that has falling snow inside.
Preparation of the display at 1610 Tanglewood Rd. officially starts in September, when Russell starts getting all the lights out. He will then spend two to three weeks going through and unpacking. Everything then gets set up in reverse order in his garage before taking their final positions in the yard.
The trees, Russell said, take the most time – as they have continued to grow over the years and he tries to go as high up as possible with the lights. In total, he estimated at least 1,000 hours go into setting up his Christmas lights display, which has taken a lot of coordination as well.
“I have six extra breakers that I added about six, seven years ago just for the light display,” Russell said.
Big on holidays in general, Russell admitted that has played a large role in the commitment to his growing Christmas light display. On the Fourth of July, he has a large fireworks display and he said he used to have a big Halloween display as well – but the overlap with his Christmas display forced him to retire that.
On top of the lights and inflatables, there is also a “Griswold House” guestbook (formerly Santa’s guestbook) to sign – claiming visitors from across the globe (Australia, Japan, etc.).
So far this year, Russell said the “Griswold House” in Rose Hill seems to be drawing more attention. Videos of his display have gotten more views in two and a half weeks this year than one month last year.
Russell welcomes more visitors with open arms, too. As difficult as 2020 has been, he hopes his display will bring a little joy to the world – or Rose Hill at least.
“With everything going with COVID, obviously there’s a lot of depression, a lot of issues going on with people,” Russell said. “More than anything, I hope to pick up their spirits. I know Christmas spirit is probably at an all-time low right now with all the different problems. I want to help uplift them a little bit, help them to maybe get back in the Christmas spirit.”