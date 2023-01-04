Area/State News Logo

TOPEKA — The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly said Dec. 30 an inquiry was launched into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol pilots misused state funds by deploying aircraft for personal reasons and by obtaining advanced flight training not required of the law enforcement agency.

Impetus for the decision was summarized in two letters sent to members of the Kansas Legislature raising questions about management of KHP’s Troop T. The letters complained KHP personnel were piling up unnecessary certifications, including night-vision goggle instruction, more useful to a pilot in a future job rather than on behalf of the highway patrol. The letters alleged at one point 85% of KHP flights were for training instead of law enforcement activities or transportation for state officials.

