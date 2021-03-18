When the new Rose Hill High School building was built in 1995, a decision was made to move away from traditional shop class space (which allowed the school to offer woods, metal and auto body courses) in favor of a modular approach to facilitate more tech-based classes.
Eventually, the school started to transition back – converting a large classroom into a woods shop setting several years ago. Now, that process is continuing as USD 394 approved and started construction on a new industrial arts building this school year that will be open to students in 2021-2022. The building is planned to be an extension of the southeast wing of the high school, according to USD 394 Superintendent Randal Chickadonz.
“We crammed a lot of stuff into an oversized classroom and they worked well with that for many years, but it was not a suitable space to do woods education and woods projects,” Chickadonz said. “Our belief is that we’re providing that program with the space that it needs to perform properly.”
The new building is planned to house woods classes in a more traditional shop area. Additionally, Rose Hill High School will be continuing its academy approach with the new building – partnering with Butler Community College to offer courses teaching trade skills (i.e., electrical, plumbing, roofing, carpentry, masonry, etc.) to address a community need.
“It gives them some skills in a lot of different trades and [will] hopefully prepare them to either go into the work field in one of those trades or transfer onto one of the universities to their construction management courses to graduate with their B.S. degree,” Chickadonz said. “We took a look at what else we can do for kids. One of the things that came up in the research in our area was the needs were great coming from many of our skilled labor, skilled trades groups in the community. We tried to work to see what we could do to fill that need in the communities and suffice in getting our kids skilled to be able to be the ones to fill those job needs that they have.”
Creating a more traditional shop space for woods classes, the home for Butler Community College’s new construction technology academy will also have large, open classrooms to facilitate a learn-by-doing approach when it comes to trade skills.
“There will be a lot of open space for those students to be able to do some real hands-on activities in those different types of trades,” Chickadonz said.
USD 394 and Butler Community College’s latest partnership brings the high school’s total up to 13 different academies offered, with Chickadonz noting the structure of that program provides college credits that lead to most students earning an associate’s degree by the time they graduate high school. They can then use that to either enter the work force or get a head start on their bachelor’s degree.
While the new building is set to benefit current high school students, Chickadonz stated he expects the college will open construction technology courses up to non-traditional students as well – something already offered through existing academies (with weekend and night classes).
On top of the new space, Chickadonz noted plans are in place to convert the old shop into a drafting classroom for industrial arts courses, adding to the benefits of the new building.
“Any time we can help kids advance their education that leads them to a career field that they’re interested in, I think it has great value to every kid that’s out there,” Chickadonz said.
Construction on the new building began in January and is set to be complete by fall 2021.