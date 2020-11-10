There were no surprises in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election as far as area races were concerned, as incumbents for all State Senate and House of Representatives maintained their seats.
All three State Senators representing Derby and the surrounding area will remain the same, as Ty Masterson (16th District), Dan Kerschen (26th District) and Mike Petersen (28th District) won re-election in their races.
Kerschen ran unopposed, but both Masterson and Petersen faced challengers in the general. Masterson retook his seat in the State Senate with 13,059 votes (66.2 percent) to Democratic challenger Timothy Don Fry II’s 6,634 (33.63 percent). Meanwhile, Petersen won his race with 11,388 votes (53.96 percent) to Democrat Jim Ward’s 9,683 (45.88 percent).
Being a former Wichita City Council Member, Ward is no stranger to election campaigns and appreciated the opportunity to meet and interact with voters on a broader scale in this election. While disappointed he couldn’t persuade a few more, he is hopeful his opponent will make the most of this opportunity.
“To our opponent, I hope he does a good job,” Ward said. “There’s a lot of critical needs in our state that need to be addressed in the next four years.”
Meanwhile, Representative for the 82nd District (serving south Derby and Mulvane) Jesse Burris saw a challenge from a first-time candidate in Democrat Edward Hackerott.
While Burris won re-election with 7,322 votes (70.21 percent) to Hackerott’s 3,090 (29.63 percent), the latter was grateful for those votes and undeterred by the final results.
“I think we had a really fantastic amount of support; it was completely unexpected. The amount of kindness, donations and overall energy toward my campaign was very surprising,” Hackerott said. “My goals are to learn even more about our political process and to come back stronger than ever, and for anyone who supported me I’d like to thank them. I’m just deeply grateful for the amount of support I’ve gotten.”
Petersen and Burris could not be reached for comment prior to The Informer’s print deadline.
Senators re-elected will now serve another four-year term, while 82nd District Rep. Burris will server a two-year term before the next election campaign.