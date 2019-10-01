As the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) prepare their next strategic plan, 5th District Commissioner Jim Howell will host meetings with his constituents.
Howell has scheduled two town hall meetings in the district to “engage the community.”
“I plan to start each meeting with a brief county update, with a little time for Q&A,” Howell said. “The primary purpose of each town hall, however, is to intentionally interact with interested people in my district on the major topics to help us arrive at the best conclusions.”
The first town hall meeting will take place from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the USD 259 Admin Building Auditorium, 903 S. Edgemoor, Wichita. It will focus on the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan.
The second town hall meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
“If anyone wants to help direct Sedgwick County, it’s important they share their opinions and understand these important issues,” Howell said.
The town halls will help Howell gather community feedback before commissioners receive a final strategic plan in November.
The Wichita State University Public Policy and Management Center has been facilitating Sedgwick County’s strategic planning process since February, according to a county release. This process involves engaging employees at all levels and keeping commissioners updated.
The release states some topics include evaluating the organization’s mission, vision and values, community partnerships, attracting and retaining workers, communications, and moving Sedgwick County forward over the next five years.