Butler Community College’s lead culinary instructor Chef Gregory Cole (left) held a dessert tasting on April 29, with Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell (middle) winning first place for his chocolate cake recipe. Howell’s cake was then made available for patrons to enjoy at Guadalupe Health Foundation’s 2021 Midwest Winefest during the Old Town Walkabout in Wichita. Howell, who currently serves as Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 5 (including southeast Wichita, McConnell Air Force Base, Derby and Mulvane) is also shown with Guadalupe Clinic Executive Director J.V. Johnston. The wine fest traditionally serves as a fundraiser for the clinic.
Howell takes top prize in Butler Community College taste test
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read