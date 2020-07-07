The Sedgwick County Commission on Thursday overturned an order by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly mandating face masks be worn in public. The commission voted 3-2 in favor of making the mask order a recommendation instead of a requirement.
Commissioners Lacey Cruse and Jim Howell were the two no votes on the commission.
The next day, the Wichita City Council passed an ordinance requiring masks be worn in public within Wichita city limits. In Derby, face masks are still only a recommendation, not a requirement.
Cruse voted no because she wanted the governor’s order to be mandatory and enforced. Howell’s reason for voting no is a little more complicated.
“[The governor’s order] is trying to make something quite simple into something very, very complex,” Howell said in a phone interview after the commission meeting. “The language is just not thought out. It’s not clear.”
Howell said he would support a mandatory order if it was “something that makes sense.”
Instead of adopting the order as a recommendation, Howell said the commission should have made some revisions to the language used.
“What was presented the other day in my opinion was not good policy,” Howell said. “It just doesn't come across as being implementable. If we were to clean it up and do it with these three steps, then it could be mandatory.”
There are three key elements to what Howell wants in the order before he would recommend it be required for all Sedgwick County citizens.
His first point was that people with certain disabilities should be exempt, and that nobody with a disability should be questioned for not wearing a mask.
“[The order] does not adequately clarify intellectual, developmental, physical, and mental disabilities as a legitimate exemption, or protect these people from being harassed if they do not wear a face mask,” Howell said. “There should be language that says people should not be questioning people on their disability exemptions.”
Secondly, Howell said that anyone under the age of 12 should be exempt from the mask order, saying kids shouldn’t be required as they are less susceptible to the virus. Currently, the order says children 5 years old or younger are not required to wear masks.
Lastly, Howell said masks should only be required if you are going to be less than six feet away from someone outside of your family. Howell said that “as written, you should wear a mask when driving alone in your own vehicle, or when swimming, or when exercising, or when pounding rivets at Spirit even when the nearest person is 50 feet away.”
“If you are not within six feet of anybody, you should not have to wear a mask,” Howell said. “Only time you should need a mask is if you're with strangers in close proximity. If you cannot socially distance and you’re near someone who is not a family member [then a mask would be required].”
Howell said that with those three elements added, he would fully support the order.
“I was tempted to vote yes,” Howell said. “But it was not primetime ready. It was not well done. So I voted no. It shouldn’t be confusing as to why I did it.”