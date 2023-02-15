Derby school board

Members of the Derby BOE are shown. Among education legislation currently being considered in Kansas is a bill that would set to pay school board members.

 FILE

Among dozens of Kansas education bills filed in 2023 are proposals to adjust how public schools are funded or make it easier for families to send their children to private school.

Kansas lawmakers are also once again floating the idea of adding a back-to-school tax holiday, similar to those held by some neighboring states, and giving parents more access to information from schools.

0
0
0
0
0