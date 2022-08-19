Housing Market

Local experts say rising interest rates and limited inventory are keeping home sales throughout Sedgwick County lower than last year.

Sedgwick County saw 20% less home sales in July than the previous year, according to new data.

It’s the third consecutive month home sales have fallen by double digits in Sedgwick County.

Limited housing availability is part of what has slowed home sales in the area recently.
