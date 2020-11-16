The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum (204 S. Main, Wichita) will celebrate the holidays with the 37th Annual Wreath Festival Nov. 18-21.
Unique gift items, delicious packaged baked goods, festive music and wonderful holiday exhibits will be featured as part of the tradition. The museum gift shop will be expanded to the auditorium and include an array of unique holiday items for sale to benefit the museum.
All proceeds support the museum, celebrating its 81st year located in the original Wichita City Hall building built in 1890.
Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18-20 and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21.
Admission to the festival and exhibits on all four floors of the museum is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Space is limited. For reservations and more information, call 316-265-9314 or visit wichitahistory.org.