There was a high-speed chase in the area of K-15 and 63rd around 2 p.m. on September 23. A witness, Wichita contractor Gerald Jackson, said the man fleeing hit multiple cars while trying to evade the police. At least one vehicle was totaled. After ditching his vehicle, the man tried to enter two other vehicles, then attempted to flee on foot and was quickly captured by police, Jackson said. The county sheriff’s office did not provide additional details when requested. In the county’s daily booking report, a man named Jacob Aguirre was arrested on September 23 for alleged aggravated burglary, fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal damage to property, felony possession of a firearm, and other charges.
High-speed chase ends in wreck, arrest
