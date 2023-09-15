The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections in five of the six state regions. The southeast region was still labeled as a moderate risk level. Sedgwick County was inside a high-risk region. The virus is carried and transmitted by mosquitos, and most infections occur in the late summer and early fall. As of Sept. 13, there have been 22 human cases of the West Nile Virus reported to the KDHE, including 17 neuroinvasive cases and three deaths. The KDHE provides tips to prevent contracting the virus on its website, kdhe.ks.gov.
High-risk warning for West Nile Virus issued in five Kansas regions
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
