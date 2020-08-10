Sedgwick County Health Department’s Mobile Outreach Response Team has added additional coronavirus testing locations for the month of August. The mobile team will provide no-appointment COVID-19 testing from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the following locations:
August 10 at the Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay St., Valley Center
August 13 at Pathway Church, 18800 W Kellogg Dr., Goddard
August 18 at Madison Avenue Central Park Pavilion, 512 E. Madison, Derby
August 20 at the Haysville Community Center, 130 E. 2nd South, Haysville
Testing is for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with COVID-19-positive individuals. Individuals without symptoms can be tested if they are first responders, healthcare workers, law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, or if they work in residential group living facilities. Tests are conducted using a nasal swab. Results are typically available in five to seven business days.