Last week’s Mulvane City Council included a resignation, discussion of an economic development grant, renewed discussion of a plan for transient guest tax funds and more. Here’s a rundown of what was covered.
Council member resigns
Mulvane City Council member Barry Fleming announced his resignation from the city council at last week’s council meeting. Fleming said during the meeting that he’s moving out of Mulvane. Last week’s meeting was his last.
The city is now looking to fill his unexpired term, which goes through 2022, and anyone interested in applying can contact City Administrator Kent Hixson at khixson@mulvane.us for an application. Applications are also available at city hall. Applicants must be a Mulvane resident.
Economic development grant awarded
The city of Mulvane applied for a Community Development Block Grant for economic development – specifically, funding to be used to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income people – and was awarded $132,000 from the Kansas Department of Commerce to fund the community’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act project. The next step in the project is approval of a contract with the state, which must occur within 30 days after being awarded a grant.
A motion for the grant agreement was unanimously approved.
‘Mulvane Staycation’ proposed
Mulvane has $25,000 in transient guest tax funds that can only be used in fiscal year 2020 for local events. The funds are limited to events or promotions that encourage or could result in overnight stays at the Mulvane Kansas Star Hampton Inn. Mulvane City Council had previously approved funding for several organizations and events, but due to the coronavirus pandemic those events have been cancelled. The city still has $17,000 available for the year.
The city council and Chamber of Commerce together proposed a “Mulvane Staycation” promotion featuring drawings and giveaways, including vouchers for one-night stays at the Hampton Inn in combination with meal vouchers for Mulvane restaurants and gift certificates for local businesses. The promotion’s goal is to attract people to local businesses and to increase visits to the Hampton Inn and Kansas Star Casino.
A motion for the transient guest tax plan was approved, with council member Nancy Farber Mottola abstaining.