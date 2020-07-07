From mid-May to now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County increased by 187 percent. As of May 18 – the first day data by ZIP code was made available – there were 536 known cases of COVID-19 in the county. On Monday, there were 1,540 cases.
For Derby, cases have increased by 111 percent since May 18.
Here are the increases in cases for a number of area and state cities. The data is grouped by ZIP code.
67037 – Derby, 28,364 people, 1,011 tests, 19 cases, 356 testing rate. Increase of 10 cases, or 111 percent.
67060 – Haysville, 14,210 people, 738 tests, 49 cases, 519 testing rate. Increase of 37 cases, or 308 percent.
67110 – Mulvane, 8,891 people, 291 tests, 10 cases, 327 testing rate. At least 100 percent increase in cases, but the exact number is unclear.
67133 – Rose Hill, 6,395 people, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases, case increase unknown.
67210 – Wichita (around McConnell Air Force Base), 9,722 people, 326 tests, 28 cases, 335 testing rate. Increase of 22 cases, or 367 percent.
67216 – South Wichita, 23,223 people, 984 tests, 62 cases, 424 testing rate. Increase of 29 cases, or 88 percent.
To access the Sedgwick County dashboard and view data for every ZIP code in the state, visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/data-dashboard/.