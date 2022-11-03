Best Value Services LLC, on the verge of having its refuse hauler’s license revoked by the Haysville City Council in October, officially resigned and turned over its residential trash collection services in the city to Air Capital Waste Onsite Inc.
Air Capital Waste took over residential services at the start of October. Per its resignation, Best Value Services requested it be allowed to continue to serve commercial customers until operations “can be brought to an orderly close,” according to The Times-Sentinel. The company stated it intends to conclude all refuse and recycling operations by Dec. 31 at the latest. It has done business in Haysville for 10 years.