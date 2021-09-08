MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fifteen educators recently completed the From Lab to Classroom Professional Development workshop from Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.
Among them was Haysville USD 261 teacher Scott Peltier (from Derby).
The experiential-based professional development gave educators the knowledge and tools they need to implement science research practices regarding crop improvement and biotechnology into their classrooms.
Supported by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture and AFRI Professional, the workshop is organized by the Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom and the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization in partnership with the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center and Kansas State University.
The course was held onsite in Manhattan on Aug. 3-5, 2021.