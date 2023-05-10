Recently, the city of Haysville announced its schedule of summer park performances for 2023.
According to The Times Sentinel, the schedule will include theater, ballet, movies and more. All events are free and sponsored by the Haysville Park Board (and subject to change or cancellation).
Performances in June will include Kids to Parks Day in Riggs Park (noon, June 3), Children’s Theatre presentation of “Chicken Little” at Haysville Activity Center (2:30 p.m., June 6), Metropolitan Ballet performance of “Aurora’s Wedding” at Riggs Park (7 p.m., June 8) and a movie night featuring “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” at Dewey Gunzelman Pool (6 p.m., June 14).