A full slate of summer park performances in Haysville was recently announced and is already underway.
Events coming up include Kids to Parks Day, which will be held from 10 a.m. to noon June 18 at Riggs Park.
Dewey Gunzelman Pool will also host a pair of movie nights through the summer, screening “Sing 2” on July 15 and “Free Willy” on Aug. 12. Movies will begin at dusk. National Night Out will be held Aug. 2 at the pool.
Closing out the summer season, the Gathering at the Gazebo will take place in the W.W. Hays Historic District on Sept. 24.
Events are free and sponsored by the Haysville Park Board.