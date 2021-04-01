The City of Haysville’s current rehabilitation project on Main Street could come with extra costs, TSnews reports.
Construction started mid-March on Main Street. The city has always planned to keep at least one lane of traffic open for emergency vehicles and businesses, but officials recently discovered that the engineer who planned the project included a 14-day closure of the street during the first phase.
It will cost an additional $61,483.40 to keep one lane of traffic open during the project.
The Haysville City Council voted at its last meeting to spend up to the quoted amount if it cannot find relief elsewhere.