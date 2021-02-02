Students in sixth through 12th grades in the Haysville school district (USD 261) will be able to return to in-person education starting Feb. 16. The decision to return in-person was approved by the USD 261 Board of Education on Jan. 25.
The school board voted to resume “parents’ choice” for all secondary schools, which was been the model used for the district’s elementary buildings. Parents will be able to determine if their students return in-person or stay remote for the entire third nine weeks.
Additionally, the BOE voted to give administrators the option to move an entire building to remote learning if warranted (in case of staff shortages).