The Haysville Saddle Club will host the fifth annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event May 6 and 7 at the rodeo grounds (301 W. 89th St. S.).
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and rodeo events will begin at 7 p.m. during competition days. Tickets for adults will cost $10, while youth tickets (ages 5-13) are $5; cash only. Children under 5 will be admitted free.
Pre-rodeo barrel races and kids’ events will be held May 5 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Entertainment at the event will be provided by the Rockin’ H Drill Team, which will perform May 6 and 7.
Rodeo events will include bareback broncs, saddle broncs, steer wrestling, team roping, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
Concessions will be sold and bleacher seating room for lawn chairs will be available, though seating is on a first come, first serve basis.
More information on the rodeo is available on the Haysville Saddle Club Facebook page.