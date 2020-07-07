Haysville resident Tyler Ihnken was named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at Cloud County Community College.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of college coursework and must have earned a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.9-4.0 or higher.
Cloud County Community College (CCCC) is one of 26 public two-year community and technical colleges in Kansas and encompasses a 12-county area primarily in north central Kansas with its two physical campuses in Concordia and Junction City.