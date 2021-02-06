Cloud County Community College
COURTESY/CLOUD COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Tyler Ihnken of Haysville was named to Cloud County Community College’s honor roll for the fall 2020 semester. 

To be named to this honor roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.6-3.899.

Cloud County Community College (CCCC) is one of 26 public two-year community and technical colleges in Kansas and is coordinated by the Kansas Board of Regents. CCCC's service area encompasses a 12-county area primarily in north central Kansas with its two physical campuses in Concordia and Junction City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags