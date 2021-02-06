Tyler Ihnken of Haysville was named to Cloud County Community College’s honor roll for the fall 2020 semester.
To be named to this honor roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.6-3.899.
Cloud County Community College (CCCC) is one of 26 public two-year community and technical colleges in Kansas and is coordinated by the Kansas Board of Regents. CCCC's service area encompasses a 12-county area primarily in north central Kansas with its two physical campuses in Concordia and Junction City.