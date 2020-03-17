Like several Kansas communities, Haysville is taking stringent precautionary measures to help curb the threat of the coronavirus.
While vital services will continue with minimal modifications, the city of Haysville has cancelled municipal court from March 17 to 24 and closed its recycling center for the time being.
The Haysville Senior Center will remain open for the distribution of noon meals for pre-registered Meals on Wheels and Friendship Meals recipients. The commodities distribution for March 18 will occur as scheduled, with some changes to the distribution procedure.
At the same time, all activities and programs at the senior center have been cancelled indefinitely. The city of Haysville will continue to staff the senior center, so those citizens who count on the center as a trusted community resource can still seek guidance via telephone at 316-529-5903.
Other changing procedures include the closing of city hall. All business, including water bill payments, park shelter rentals and dog licenses, is encouraged to be conducted by phone (529-5900) or at the drive-up window located on the west side of city hall.
Haysville Recreation has cancelled Spring Break camp, which was scheduled for March 16-20, and refunds will be issued as quickly as possible. In addition, the activity center (HAC) is closed indefinitely starting at noon on March 16, 2020.
The city of Haysville will continue to keep a close eye on the situation and will provide updates or make changes as needed.