Dog owners in Derby won’t have to wait for the opening of Decarsky Park next year to enjoy a nearby dog park.
The Haysville Dog Park at Dorner Park, 400 W. 79th St. S, opened up to the public on Oct. 31, featuring one fenced-in area for small dogs under 45 pounds and another for dogs of all sizes.
The dog park, which is part of the larger Dorner Park project, is open from 5 a.m. to midnight on weekdays. A memorial and dedication will be held for Dorner Park once the rest of the park is ready for the public, but the city wanted to give residents the chance to start using the dog park.
“Response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Ginger Cullen, Haysville’s community relations director.
As a way to promote its opening, the city has established an official Facebook page for the dog park. It has received several positive reviews so far.
Cullen said the park has paved ADA-compliant parking. Dorner Park visitors can also access the park on-foot via a hike and bike trail that begins in Southbrooke Addition and crosses the Dorner Lane footbridge.
The park features climate-controlled restrooms, meaning they can be used year-round. Other features include shaded seating, and drinking fountains for both dogs and people that will open after the winter months.
The park’s Dorner Lake is 9.39 acres and will be available for fishing. No additional uses for the lake have been formally announced at this time.
Dogs visiting the park must display a current rabies tag and must be up-to-date on all vaccinations. Dogs must be leashed when entering and leaving the fenced-in area, and owners must maintain control of their dogs at all times.
Dog owners are also expected to pick up any waste that their four-legged friends leave behind. Additional rules are available by contacting Haysville City Hall at 316-529-5900, or by visiting the official “Haysville Dog Park at Dorner Park” Facebook page.