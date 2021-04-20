Twenty-three new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on April 9 at a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. They are the KLETC’s 276th basic training class.
Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.
Jordynn Corbett and Tracy Roniger of the Haysville Police Department were in the graduating class. A Derby police officer also graduated from the center.