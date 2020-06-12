A Diversicare facility in Haysville has been identified as the latest cluster site for COVID-19, according to the Sedgwick County Health Department, with 22 cases reported at the location as of June 10.
In total, 14 residents and eight staff members at the Haysville Diversicare site (located at 215 N. Lamar Ave.) have tested positive for COVID-19, with no deaths reported.
“We know that COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults and we want to ensure their health and safety,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne in a news release. “We are working with Diversicare to contain further spread of COVID-19 at their facility.”
There have now been a dozen clusters identified in Sedgwick County, including outbreaks at four long-term care facilities, four businesses, three religious institutions and one correctional facility. Clusters are responsible for 18 of the 23 coronavirus deaths in the county.