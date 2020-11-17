As of Nov. 18, USD 261 Haysville Public Schools will move to remote learning for all secondary students, as voted by the Board of Education. The remote model will remain in effect through the rest of the second nine weeks, which ends Jan. 21, 2021.
Winter sports and other extra-curricular activities were allowed to continue – though it will be without fans in attendance – on a separate vote. The decision applies only to events at Campus High School, Haysville Middle School and Haysville West Middle School and covers theatre, band and orchestra, debate and forensics.