At approximately 8:23 p.m. on Aug. 24, Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home accident with a person trapped at 1600 E. 87th St. S., Haysville. Deputies arrived at approximately 8:29 p.m. and discovered Shane V. Shafer, a 51-year-old white male, unconscious in the backyard of the residence.
Deputies learned Shafer and his two teenage sons were in the process of moving a large press brake from a flatbed trailer. During this process, the press brake fell from the trailer, pushing Shafer to the ground and crushing him beneath it. Shafer’s sons and a neighbor were able to use jacks to lift the press brake up enough to remove him from underneath it prior to the deputies’ arrival.
Shafer suffered major trauma to his back and torso from the press brake. Unfortunately, Shafer succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 8:34 p.m.