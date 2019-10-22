The Friends of the Haysville Community Library will host its annual murder mystery show this weekend.
This year’s show is called “Cy’s Uptown Diner” and will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the community room at the Haysville Community Library, 210 S. Hays, Haysville.
The show will come with a dinner, beverages and dessert. This year’s menu features breakfast for dinner.
Tickets are $20 per person, $30 for a couple, and $10 for children 10 and under. Call 316-524-5242 or visit the library to purchase tickets.
Tickets will be available at the door as long as the show doesn’t sell out ahead of time.