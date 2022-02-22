The 10th annual Swim to A Wish fundraiser benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation will be held Feb. 25-27 at Campus High School’s Glenn Crum Natatorium in Haysville. Derby will be among the area swim teams – one of seven – taking part in the charity event once again.
As part of the fundraiser, five or more swim team members work together to complete a 100-mile relay, which will be ongoing throughout the weekend starting at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 25. Team members can raise funds for the event either through flat donations or donations per mile.
To date, the event has raised more than $250,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and is aiming to cross the $300,000 mark in 2022. For more information on the fundraiser or to donate online, visit wish.org/mokan/10th-annual-swim-wish.