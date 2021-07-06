Haysville will host a mobile vaccination clinic with incentives this weekend.
The clinic is hosted by the City of Haysville and Haysville Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Sedgwick County Health Department. The clinic will offer both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for free.
The clinic is set from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 9, at the Haysville Community Building, 130 E. 2nd St., Haysville.
The first 65 people to receive a vaccination will also receive a $25 gift card to local businesses from the Haysville Chamber.