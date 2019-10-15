Haysville’s autumnal celebration will return this weekend.
The Haysville Fall Festival will run from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon at the city’s Riggs Park. Main attractions include a food court, beer garden, carnival and performances at the festival’s main stage.
Friday evening will kick off the festival at 5 p.m. with bingo in the park and performances from Keefer Madness and Tequila Ridge.
Festivities will be back in full-swing Saturday morning, starting with the parade on Grand Avenue at 9 a.m. At 5:15 p.m., a children’s costume parade will take place at the front of the park, followed immediately by the recognition of the Haysville Police Department’s Officer of the Year at the main stage.
Live performances Saturday evening include “ELVIS,”
Carrie Nation and the Speak Easy, and fire performers.
A fireworks display will start
at 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s celebration will take a more laid back tone, with vendor booths beginning at 10 a.m. Church services will be provided by Prairie Trail Cowboy church at 11 a.m. on the main stage. At noon, the main stage will feature a band called Justified, followed by karaoke at 1 p.m.
The festival will conclude with closing ceremonies and prize drawings at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The city has also hidden a Haysville Fall Festival medallion with the festival’s logo somewhere in the city. The Haysville Fall Festival’s official Facebook page began releasing clues for the medallion hunt Monday.
The festival is free, but attendees will need to purchase wristbands if they want to use carnival rides.