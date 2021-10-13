While a one-day craft show was held in its place a year ago, the traditional Haysville Fall Festival – which has been going on for nearly 40 years – was ultimately cancelled in 2020.
In 2021, though, the festival is making its return and bringing its jam-packed schedule back for a weekend of fun in Riggs Park from Oct. 15 to 17.
The first night will feature carnival rides, a food court and beer garden (ongoing throughout the weekend), as well as bingo in the park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
On Oct. 16, many of the traditional festivities will be held – including the parade down Grand St., which will start at 9 a.m. The car show will also be going on, with a kids area, booth vendors, and arts and crafts stations – including pumpkin decorating and tie-dying – operating throughout the day as well. A fireworks display will also be put on starting at 10:15 p.m.
Festivities will continue on Oct. 17, with drawings and a closing ceremony to be held at 2 p.m.
On top of the daily activities, there will be a full schedule of performers entertaining the crowd at Riggs Park throughout the weekend, including Adam Capps, Almost Magic, Phlox, Raeann’s Fancy Footwork and more.
Buttons for the festival cost $3 and include admission to the button drawing at the closing ceremonies, but organizers noted these generally help support the festival – as admission to most events (i.e., the performances, car show, vendor booths, etc.) is free. There are, however, associated costs with the carnival, food court and kids area – which has been expanded this year.
Helping bring the community together and given the anticipation each year, organizers encourage attendees to enjoy the beautiful weather and all the activities in the festival’s return this year.
For more information on the Haysville Fall Festival and a full schedule, visit haysvillefallfestival.com or the event page on Facebook.