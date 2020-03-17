The Haysville City Council took measures to standardize the allowance of beer gardens at its most recent meeting, taking action to approve Riggs Park (Lions shelter and the area by the band shell), the senior center, activity center (rental room and patio) and Dorner Park (locations TBA) as exempted areas in which beer gardens would be allowed.
Any group wanting to have a beer garden will still need to secure an approved agreement or permit from the city that allows the consumption of alcoholic liquor or cereal malt beverages.