Medicare Coverage

Kansans 65 and older are encouraged to explore their options for the best possible health care coverage during the current Medicare open enrollment period.

 COURTESY

More than 540,000 Kansas residents receive health coverage through Medicare, government-funded health insurance available to nearly all citizens once they reach the age of 65. A multitude of choices are available, and all come with some kind of cost. Seniors may change plans during Medicare open enrollment, which is going on now through Dec. 7. Which plan you choose affects how much you pay each month in premiums, how much you pay in deductibles and copays, how much flexibility you have in choosing doctors and whether extras like prescription drugs, hearing aids and dental care are covered. 

Nothing about choosing a Medicare plan is simple, and for that reason, free help is available from the state

