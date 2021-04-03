A combined $971,000 project by the Kansas Department of Transportation to replace K-15 guardrails in Sedgwick and Sumner counties was initiated on March 31.
The Sedgwick County portion stretches seventh-tenths of a mile from Dunham Street to Turnpike Drive in Wichita.
The Sumner County portion goes from the Cowley/Sumner County line to the Sumner/Sedgwick County line, approximately 5.25 miles in length.
During construction, which is expected to be completed around late July, traffic could at times be limited to one lane each direction on the Wichita portion.
On the Sumner County portion, traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals for the work zone, so motorists should be prepared to slow down and stop.