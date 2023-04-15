Flat Tax

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly may veto a tax plan because it includes a 5.15% flat income tax rate that would reduce state revenue by more than $330 million annually. The flat tax rate is backed by Republicans and conservative lobbying groups, who argue it makes the income tax code more fair.

 DYLAN LYSEN/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Longstanding debates over state income taxes – whether the rich should pay steeper rates, or whether fairness comes with a flat rate – could sink a plan Kansas lawmakers sent to the governor.

At stake is more than $300 million a year in tax relief to residents and the loss of that same amount to pay for state services.

