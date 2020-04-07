As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, today Governor Laura Kelly rescinded Executive Order 20-14 and replaced it with Executive Order 20-18, which primarily brings religious institutions and religious and non-religious funerals in line with the previous order that limited public gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Although religious institutions and funerals previously were exempt from this 10-person limit, they now will need to comply with this rule, effective at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday.
“As Holy Week gets underway – and with Kansas rapidly approaching its projected ‘peak’ infection rate in the coming weeks – the risk for a spike in COVID-19 cases through church gatherings is especially dangerous,” Kelly said. “This was a difficult decision, and not one I was hoping to have to make. But I’ve said repeatedly during this crisis that we will adjust to circumstances as they develop to make sure we do everything we can to protect Kansans.”
Executive Order 20-18 does not ban religious gatherings or funerals. Instead, both conducting and attending religious services and funerals remain designated “essential functions” and cannot be prohibited by local orders. However, gatherings must be limited to 10 individuals at a time and clergy, staff and attendees must adhere to appropriate safety protocols as outlined in the statewide stay-home order – including social distancing, hygiene and other efforts.
“I encourage all faith leaders to embrace alternative forms of worship that do not involve in-person congregation,” Kelly said. “Churches are livestreaming services and bringing their parishioners together over Facebook Live for Bible Study. They also are looking for alternative ways to observe their rituals.”
On April 3, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued new guidance to support churches in their transition to this method of worship, which can be viewed at http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/toolkit/Church_Sevices_Guidance.pdf.
The Governor said that in speaking with several faith leaders across Kansas, she was encouraged and deeply grateful that many religious institutions across the state have already recognized the danger of congregating in person and have proactively taken steps to celebrate in an alternative way.
“I am calling the Christian community to follow Governor Kelly’s executive order as it relates to social distancing and limited gatherings,” said Reverend C.L. Bachus of Kansas City, Kansas’ Mt. Zion Baptist Church. “We’ve had some difficult experiences in the religious community that makes this action necessary. I encourage you all to obey the mandate. It’s time we use good common sense as well as exercise our faith during this difficult time. We are all in this together.”
“Everyone recognizes the religious liberty and first amendment rights, but with rights also comes the duty to serve the common good,” said Catholic Monsigner Stuart Svetland of Donnelley College in Kansas City, Kansas. “Right now, it is necessary for religious institutions to serve the common good and our common health by following this reasonable request from the Governor.”