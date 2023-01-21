TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently extended an invitation to jobseekers to participate in the first Virtual Job Fair of 2023, hosted by KANSASWORKS. This virtual fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25, and will highlight employment opportunities within many of the state’s 98 government agencies. There are close to 900 job openings in state government across Kansas.
Registration is required in order to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Job Fair portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview that day.