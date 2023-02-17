Earlier this month, Gov. Laura Kelly announced her bills to provide affordable health care access for low-wage, hardworking Kansans were introduced in committees of both the Kansas House and Kansas Senate.
"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and bring hard-earned dollars back to our state,” Gov. Kelly said. "Expanding Medicaid has received the bipartisan support of 39 other states, including every one of our neighbors. We must get this done.”
Kansas taxpayers have paid more than $6 billion for affordable health care coverage through federal taxes but have yet to see a penny of that investment. The Medicaid program will be paid for with 90% federal funding beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
If Medicaid is expanded, Kansas could receive an additional $370 million in federal dollars over the next two years, sufficient to cover the state's share of expansion costs for up to eight years. Not expanding Medicaid this year could result in the loss of $70 million in general fund savings for the next fiscal year.
"Over 70% of Kansans support expanding Medicaid. A vote against this bill is belligerent and political," House Democratic Leader Vic Miller said. "Medicaid expansion is not only a sound health care policy, although lives are at its core, it's a workforce and economic development policy. The state has passed up $6 billion in federal funding and counting, lives have been lost, jobs are leaving the state, people are suffering, and hospitals are closing. Expand Medicaid already.”
Organizations across the state also support Governor Kelly’s plan to expand KanCare, the program through which the state of Kansas administers Medicaid.
“Expanding Medicaid will enable thousands of people to get the health and mental health care they need to maintain jobs vital to the state's economy," Brenda Sharpe, President and CEO, REACH Healthcare Foundation, said. "Expanding KanCare will help employers stay competitive with our surrounding states, all of which have expanded Medicaid. Kansans understand health care is a necessity and are ready for a solution that will help workers, families and neighbors."
“Over the last several decades, Kansas has fallen further behind in national health rankings. Expanding Medicaid is an obvious and necessary choice that will help return Kansas to the ranks of one of America's healthiest states," Ed O'Malley, President and CEO, Kansas Health Foundation, said. "This isn't a progressive or conservative choice. It's simply a common-sense move to provide health care to hardworking Kansans. Economic opportunity is a key determinant of health. Too many Kansans see their economic opportunity limited due to the inability to access affordable health care.”