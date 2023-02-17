Governer Laura Kelly

Governor Laura Kelly recently introduced her legislation for Medicaid expansion – seeking to push such efforts through this year.

Earlier this month, Gov. Laura Kelly announced her bills to provide affordable health care access for low-wage, hardworking Kansans were introduced in committees of both the Kansas House and Kansas Senate.

"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and bring hard-earned dollars back to our state,” Gov. Kelly said. "Expanding Medicaid has received the bipartisan support of 39 other states, including every one of our neighbors. We must get this done.”

