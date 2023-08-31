State Mental Health Facility Plans

Gov. Laura Kelly tours a state mental health facility under construction. Kelly recently formed the South Central Regional Psychiatric Hospital Advisory Panel to help shape plans for an additional such facility in Sedgwick County.

 DAVID CONDOS/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Through an executive order made at the end of August, Governor Laura Kelly announced the establishment of the South Central Regional Psychiatric Hospital Advisory Panel – formed in an effort to help improve state mental health care.

Upon formation, the 14-member panel will be tasked with gathering public input and making recommendations on the operation, location and workforce development needs of the proposed 50-bed psychiatric hospital in south central Kansas. It will also examine how a state hospital would fit into existing or planned services in the region and identify existing resources, gaps in services, and opportunities to improve access to mental health services.

