Governor Kelly (copy)
Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced the launch of a toolkit to help Kansas communities create local interdisciplinary teams to prevent intimate partner violence and support survivors. The toolkit provides communities with resources to establish teams and identify and manage cases in which someone is at high risk of either perpetrating or being victimized by intimate partner violence.

From 2017 to 2021, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported law enforcement agencies responded to 114,963 domestic violence incidents.

