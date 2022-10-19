TOPEKA – On Oct. 10, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansas has received more than $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers (CMHC) qualify as certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHC), which offer a more comprehensive array of services.

These funds will help Kansas CMHCs offer new services such as substance use disorder treatments, integrate behavioral health care with physical health care, and support employment.

0
0
0
0
0