TOPEKA – Gov. Laura Kelly recently signed House Bill 2477, which extends provisions in Executive Orders 22-01 and 22-02 until Jan. 20, 2023. HB 2477 allows staffing flexibility at health care and long-term care facilities throughout the state to address staffing shortages that continue to strain the health care system.
“This legislation will mitigate the shortage of health care providers while we deal with the Omicron surge,” Kelly said. “I want to thank the Legislature for their bipartisan support and swift action to get this bill to my desk. Our front-line health care workers have been overwhelmed by the highly contagious Omicron variant, and they need our support now.”