The Department of Homeland Security recently announced it is awarding Goodwill Industries of Kansas with a $122,000 grant that will allow the nonprofit organization to provide citizenship integration services to communities, as well as students of its adult education program – NexStep Alliance – over the course of the next two years. Goodwill received the funding based on its innovative approach to delivery via its mobile digital skills lab. Goodwill’s mobile lab is a classroom on wheels that will bring citizenship integration services to areas of need.
In addition to offering the class through its mobile lab, students of NexStep Alliance will be able to enroll in a citizenship class where instructors will assist them in studying for the U.S. civics exam, practicing for the citizenship interview, and will connect them with additional resources for a better understanding of the naturalization process.